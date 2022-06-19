China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet

John Lee waves after being elected as Hong Kong's Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China, May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong issued a list of cabinet members on Sunday for incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee's new administration, according to the official Xinhua news agency and a statement from the special administrative region's government.

Appointed members include Paul Chan as finance secretary and Paul Lam as justice secretary.

Reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing and Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue

