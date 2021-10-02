Skip to main content

China

China anti-graft watchdog probes former justice minister

Fu Zhenghua, is pictured during a meeting in Beijing, China on Jan. 17, 2011, when he was head of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 2 (Reuters) - China's top anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it is investigating a former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, for suspected serious violations of discipline and national laws.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement that did not give details about the investigation.

Fu could not be reached for comment.

He was also a deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming minister in 2018. He had led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was found guilty of corruption.

