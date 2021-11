A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China has applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) on Monday, the commerce ministry said.

China said the agreement will help China's cooperation with member countries in the digital economy.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.