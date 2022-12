BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's Communist Party has appointed Yi Lianhong as party secretary of eastern Zhejiang province, and Yin Hong as party secretary of eastern Jiangxi province, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Hu Changsheng was also named as party secretary of northwestern Gansu province, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue











