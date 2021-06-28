China approves expansion of capacity of coal mine in Xinjiang region

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's energy administration said it had approved the expansion of production capacity of a coal mine in Xinjiang Autonomous Region to 5 million tonnes per year from 3 million tonnes per year.

The approval granted to Shaduizi coal mine, located in Sandaoling mine area in the northwestern region, a statement on the website of National Energy Administration said.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.