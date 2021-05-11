China's factory gate prices rose 6.8% from a year earlier in April, official data showed on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since October 2017 and beating analysts' forecast.

The increase in the producer price index compared with a 6.5% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.4% rise in March.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.0% rise tipped by the Reuters poll and a 0.4% rise in March.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.