China asks U.S. to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members -media

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China has asked the United States to remove visa restriction on Chinese students and Communist Party members, among other requests, reported state media The Paper.

In a briefing after meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tianjin, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said China has put in a list of requests, including a removal of sanctions on Chinese leaders, officials and government bodies.

