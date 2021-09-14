China
China Aug air passenger traffic down 51.5% y/y due to COVID-19 outbreaks
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's air passenger traffic dropped 51.5% in August from a year ago due to a resurgence of local COVID-19 outbreaks, the aviation authority said on Tuesday, adding that it is studying more measures to help airlines given repeated outbreaks.
Currently, conditions do not allow for an increase in number of international flights, Shang Kejia, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told an online press conference.
