China Aug air passenger traffic down 51.5% y/y due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Travellers wait at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's air passenger traffic dropped 51.5% in August from a year ago due to a resurgence of local COVID-19 outbreaks, the aviation authority said on Tuesday, adding that it is studying more measures to help airlines given repeated outbreaks.

Currently, conditions do not allow for an increase in number of international flights, Shang Kejia, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told an online press conference.

Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

