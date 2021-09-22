Skip to main content

China

China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 bln after funding from Xiaomi, others

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chinese auto-chip startup Black Sesame Technologies said on Wednesday that it had raised "hundreds of millions of dollars" from Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) and other investors as China accelerates development of its semiconductor industry.

Black Sesame Technologies said its valuation is now near $2 billion.

