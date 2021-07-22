China bans cattle imports from Laos to prevent skin disease

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China's customs said on Thursday it has banned the import of cattle and cattle products from Laos to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease.

The move came after Laos reported its first outbreaks of the disease in cattle earlier this month, the General Administration of Customs said in a notice on its website.

China found the disease in its own cattle herd last year.

The disease, caused by a debilitating virus, is thought to be spread by flies or mosquitoes. It does not affect people and is rarely fatal.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue

