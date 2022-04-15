China bans meat purchases from three Brazil exporters for a week

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) has suspended imports from three Brazilian beef exporters - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) and Naturafrig - for one week, the newspaper Valor Economico reported, citing a statement sent to Brazil's embassy in Beijing.

The decision affects four plants located in Mato Grosso and São Paulo and will take effect on Saturday.

According to the statement, technicians identified the presence of nucleic acid from the new coronavirus on the external packaging of four batches of frozen products from these companies sent to China.

The decision affects the JBS slaughterhouse in Barra do Garcas in Mato Grosso and the Marfrig plants in Varzea Grande in Mato Grosso and Promissao in Sao Paulo, and the Naturafrig slaughterhouse in Pirapozinho, also Sao Paulo state.

The companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Last week, the GACC suspended imports from two Brazilian beef plants and one poultry producer, also for one week effective from April 8. That ban involved a JBS beef plant in Goias, a Marfrig beef unit in Mato Grosso, and a chicken plant in Sao Paulo owned by Zanchetta, which is not listed.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler

