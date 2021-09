The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China on Monday banned advertisements for medical beauty loans from its televisions, radios and online platforms, saying such advertisements enticed young people with low interest rates, misled consumers and caused adverse effects.

The National Radio and Television Administration published the decision in a statement.

Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

