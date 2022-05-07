China to bar minors from tipping livestreamers

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China's broadcasting regulator on Saturday put forward new rules that bar minors from tipping livestreamers and also require online platforms to prevent such users from watching livestreaming services after 10 p.m.

The National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement that the move would protect the physical and mental health of minors.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.