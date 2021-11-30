China
China beefs up rights of workers in ride-hailing industry
BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China issued guidance on Tuesday to strengthen protection of employee rights and interests in new transport sectors.
In a statement, the transport ministry said ride-hailing companies should improve income distribution mechanisms and provide social insurance for drivers.
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
