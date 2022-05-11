China berates WHO chief for 'irresponsible' remarks on its zero-COVID policy

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry called on World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to avoid making "irresponsible" remarks, after he said China's zero-COVID policy was not sustainable. read more

Speaking at a regular news conference in Beijing on Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian defended China's measures on fighting the pandemic and said China hopes the WHO Director-General can view China's COVID policies objectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.