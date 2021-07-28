Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China boosts supply of thermal coal to flood-hit province

An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 23, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - China's powerful state planner has rallied top coal miners to prioritise thermal coal supplies to the central province of Henan after it was battered by devastating floods that killed 73 people and caused massive power blackouts.

State-run miners such as China National Coal Group and Jinneng Holding Group have collectively increased supplies of thermal coal to 27 power plants and a coal storage base in Henan, the National Development & Reform Commision said on Wednesday.

On Monday alone, 340,000 tonnes of thermal coal reached Henan, significantly more than required for that day in the region.

Meantime, national producers also stepped up coal supplies to the Yangtze River Delta area - mainly the financial hub Shanghai and nearby coastal province of Zhejiang - hit by Typhoon In-fa which also halted flights and shuttered businesses. read more .

Floods and typhoons often exacerbate power shortage in summer months when electricity use typically surges to power air conditioning.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

