Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China to bring in new rules for commodity price indexes from August

1 minute read

A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Thursday it would issue new rules on the management of price indexes for key commodities and services, a move which comes as the government steps up scrutiny of the country's huge commodity markets.

The measures, effective from Aug. 1, will standardise how price indexes are compiled and will improve transparency around how information is released, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its official WeChat account.

Under the new rules, price index providers will need to be independent of direct stakeholders in the commodity and service markets covered by the index. Information about the providers and the methods used to develop and formulate the indexes will also need to be fully disclosed.

The commission added that authorities will have the right to review compliance with the rules and take disciplinary measures for non-compliance.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · June 16, 2021 · 11:57 AM UTCAfter massed plane incursion near Taiwan, China says must respond to ‘collusion’

China does not tolerate foreign forces intervening in Taiwan issues and has to make strong responses to such acts of "collusion", the government said on Wednesday after the island reported the largest incursion to date of Chinese aircraft.

ChinaPushing against China, U.S. lawmakers plan pro-Taiwan bill
ChinaChina to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space
ChinaBiden queries China's desire to find origin of coronavirus
ChinaU.S. won’t back global tax plan with carve-outs for China -Yellen