China brokerage CITIC posts 3.6% rise in Q1 profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co (600030.SS), , China's biggest brokerage, reported a 3.6% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, thanks to stronger investment returns as the economy recovers.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.4 billion yuan ($780.22 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's investment income surged 89.6% year-on-year to 5.82 billion yuan in the first quarter this year.

Its net fee and commission income fell 10.8% to 7.3 billion yuan, the filing showed.

CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed flat on Thursday at HK$16.28 prior to the results being announced, compared with a 0.42% rise in the broader market (.HSI).

($1 = 6.9211 Chinese yuan renminbi)

