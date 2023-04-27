China brokerage CITIC posts 3.6% rise in Q1 profit
- Summary
- Companies
- Net profits rise to 5.4 bln yuan
- Net fee and commission income down 10.8% on-year
- Investment income up 89.6% on-year
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co (600030.SS), , China's biggest brokerage, reported a 3.6% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, thanks to stronger investment returns as the economy recovers.
Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.4 billion yuan ($780.22 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The company's investment income surged 89.6% year-on-year to 5.82 billion yuan in the first quarter this year.
Its net fee and commission income fell 10.8% to 7.3 billion yuan, the filing showed.
CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed flat on Thursday at HK$16.28 prior to the results being announced, compared with a 0.42% rise in the broader market (.HSI).
($1 = 6.9211 Chinese yuan renminbi)
