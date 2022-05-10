China to buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on May 13 -notice

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of local frozen pork for its state reserves on May 13, according to a notice issued by the reserves management this year.

The country is buying up pork to support prices in the world's top producer of the meat.

