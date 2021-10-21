China
China calls on energy-intensive industries to improve efficiency
1 minute read
BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's government said on Thursday that energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium, cement and oil refining should ensure more than 30% of their production capacity meets tighter energy efficiency standards by 2025.
Mergers and restructuring in the steel, primary aluminium, cement and flat glass industries should be accelerated, said a joint statement from several government departments, published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commision.
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly, editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.