China calls on energy-intensive industries to improve efficiency

A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. Picture taken August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's government said on Thursday that energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminium, cement and oil refining should ensure more than 30% of their production capacity meets tighter energy efficiency standards by 2025.

Mergers and restructuring in the steel, primary aluminium, cement and flat glass industries should be accelerated, said a joint statement from several government departments, published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commision.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.