China calls for restraint in Ukraine, rejects the term 'invasion'

A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China reiterated on Thursday a call for all parties involved in the situation in Ukraine to exercise restraint and rejected a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an invasion.

The comments were made by foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular daily briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.