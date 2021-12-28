China c.bank to roll out low-cost loans for carbon emission cuts by year-end

China's new Central Bank Governor Yi Gang (C) leaves after a speech at the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's central bank is expected to issue first batch of low-cost loans targeted at carbon emission reduction to financial institutions by year-end, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang.

The average interest rate of corporate loans is at 5%, a record low, Yi said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.