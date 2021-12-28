China
China c.bank to roll out low-cost loans for carbon emission cuts by year-end
1 minute read
BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's central bank is expected to issue first batch of low-cost loans targeted at carbon emission reduction to financial institutions by year-end, state-owned Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with central bank governor Yi Gang.
The average interest rate of corporate loans is at 5%, a record low, Yi said.
Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.