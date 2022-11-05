China central bank deputy under investigation for suspected violations - corruption watchdog















SHENZHEN, China, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, for 'suspected serious violations of discipline and law', it announced on Saturday.

Fan Yifei is one of six deputy directors at the central bank and has held the position since 2015.

Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Michael Perry











