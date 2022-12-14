China central bank issues draft rules on financial infrastructure supervision
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank issued draft rules on Wednesday on financial infrastructure supervision and management, in a move it said would better serve the real economy.
Amid a complex international environment, the rapid development of financial technology and increasing internet security challenges externally, the lack of coordinated supervision over China's financial infrastructure becomes more prominent, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.