China coal futures skid on signs of govt intervention

A coal-burning power plant can be seen in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures fell the maximum permitted 11% at the start of trade on Thursday, extending losses run up since Tuesday when Beijing signalled it might intervene to cool prices.

China's most-active thermal coal futures tumbled the limit-down amount at the open, to 1,587.4 yuan ($248.28) per tonne. They are down almost 20% from the record high of 1,982 yuan per tonne touched on Tuesday, although year-to-date futures prices are still up more than threefold.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary steps to bring them into a reasonable range, after calling a meeting of key coal companies and the industry association.

Chinese law allows the State Council, the country's cabinet, and regional governments to limit profit rates and set price limits when prices for important goods or services rise sharply, the NDRC said. It vowed to crack down on any irregularities and maintain market order. read more

A shortage of coal, China's main fuel for power generation, has led to electricity rationing for industry in many Chinese regions and dented economic growth in the world's second-biggest economy. read more

China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal, its main power generation fuel, and has been increasing domestic output to meet demand. read more

The NDRC had said it would ensure coal mines operate at full capacity and aim to achieve at least 12 million tonnes per day of output.

It put the production rate at a 2021 high of over 11.6 million tonnes as of Oct. 18, up more than 1.2 million tonnes from late September after an all-out effort to boost supply that has included approvals for new coal mines. read more

Some major coal miners have vowed to boost output while capping prices and China's energy administration has urged power grid firms to maximise purchases of electricity from renewable sources. read more

China's securities regulator has asked futures exchanges to raise fees, restrict trading quotas and crack down on speculation in response to high coal prices.

($1 = 6.3936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

