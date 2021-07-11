Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list

1 minute read

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses. read more

In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

China "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," the statement said.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 5:48 AM UTCChina commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list

China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses.

ChinaLeaders of N.Korea, China vow greater cooperation in face of foreign hostility -KCNA
ChinaU.S. adds 14 Chinese companies, to economic black list over Xinjiang
ChinaChina widens clampdown on overseas listings with pre-IPO review of firms with large user data
ChinaChinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 bln video games merger