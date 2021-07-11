China commerce ministry criticises additions to U.S. economic black list

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses. read more

In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

China "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," the statement said.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast

