China commerce ministry says firmly opposes latest U.S. restrictions on Chinese firms

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Friday said it firmly opposed action taken in the United States to put investment and export curbs on eight Chinese technology firms and pass a bill that would ban imports from China's Xinjiang region. read more

China will take the necessary steps to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.