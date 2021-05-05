Skip to main content

ChinaChina concerned its companies barred from 5G trials in India

China said on Wednesday it was concerned that India had not allowed Chinese companies to conduct 5G trials in the country.

India will allow foreign mobile carriers to carry out 5G trials with equipment makers, New Delhi said on Tuesday, but did not name China's Huawei among the participants. read more

"Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contribution to India's infrastructure construction in telecommunications," Wang Xiaojian, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

"To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment."

