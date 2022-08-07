China to conduct 'regular' military drills east of Taiwan Strait median line, state media report

An Air Force aircraft under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes off for military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, from an undisclosed location in this August 4, 2022 handout released on August 5, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Chinese military will from now on conduct "regular" drills on the eastern side of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese state television reported on Sunday, citing a commentator.

The median line in the narrow strait between the island of Taiwan and mainland China is an unofficial line of control that military aircraft and battleships from either side normally do not cross.

The median line has never been legally recognised, and is an "imaginary" line drawn up by the U.S. military for their combat requirements in the previous century, according to the state television commentator.

