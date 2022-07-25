China confirms warnings to U.S. on Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China confirmed that it had delivered sterner warnings to U.S. officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“The Chinese side has made it clear to the U.S. on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared," spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily media briefing.

"If the U.S. goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra & Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.