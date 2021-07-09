Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China criticises removal of more Chinese stocks from U.S. index

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it resolutely opposed what it said was the United States' tendency to politicise economic issues, after a major U.S. shares index removed more Chinese stocks following an executive order by the Biden administration.

As China's capital markets continue to reopen, the fact that some Chinese companies are not included on certain indices will not stop international investors from investing in them, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell late on Wednesday decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military. read more

Reporting by Cate Cadell Editing by Gareth Jones

