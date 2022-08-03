1 minute read
China customs suspends imports of citrus fruits, some fish products from Taiwan
BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China is suspending imports of citrus fruits, chilled white striped hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan starting Aug. 3, China's customs said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, China's commerce ministry said China will suspend export of natural sand to Taiwan from Aug. 3.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing
