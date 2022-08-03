China customs suspends imports of citrus fruits, some fish products from Taiwan

A store owner prepares fruits for sale at a clothing store following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yichang, Hubei province, China April 23, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China is suspending imports of citrus fruits, chilled white striped hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan starting Aug. 3, China's customs said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, China's commerce ministry said China will suspend export of natural sand to Taiwan from Aug. 3.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing

