ChinaChina cuts COVID-19 vaccine ingredient shipment to Brazil

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 liters from 4,000, Butantan said on Tuesday.

This means the shipment scheduled for May 26 will now make 5 million doses of the Coronavac shot, Butantan said, instead of the 7 million Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria had tweeted on Monday.

Butantan, which is backed by the state of Sao Paulo, is producing the Coronavac vaccine with China's Sinovac (SVA.O).

