China cuts COVID quarantine time for international travellers

Travellers walk at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will halve to seven days its COVID-19 quarantine period for visitors from overseas, with a further three days spent at home, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The change came in the National Health Commission's latest guideline on measures against the disease.

Following seven days spent in centralised facilities, travellers face three days of at-home medical observation, it added, versus seven previously.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

