China cyberspace regulator drafts new rules to protect minors

People play online games at an internet cafe in Fuyang, Anhui province, China August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator issued a new set of draft measures on Monday aimed at protecting minors, demanding online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video platforms to set up a "youth mode" for minors.

The regulator said it would shut down websites or revoke business licences of service providers that commit violations.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

