China cyberspace regulator issues draft measures on data exports

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday issued draft rules saying that companies that collect more than 1 million users data, and need to provide data to overseas institutions, should report for a security review by the regulator.

(This story Corrects regulator name to Cyberspace Administration of China)

