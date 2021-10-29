China
China cyberspace regulator issues draft measures on data exports
1 minute read
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday issued draft rules saying that companies that collect more than 1 million users data, and need to provide data to overseas institutions, should report for a security review by the regulator.
(This story Corrects regulator name to Cyberspace Administration of China)
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.