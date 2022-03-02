1 minute read
China cyberspace regulator issues draft rules on internet pop-up push services
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China cyberspace regulator has issued draft rules on Wednesday on internet pop-up push services.
Advertising information must be compliant, and providers which push news must have licences, the Cyberspace Administration said in the statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.