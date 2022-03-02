Skip to main content
China cyberspace regulator issues draft rules on internet pop-up push services

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China cyberspace regulator has issued draft rules on Wednesday on internet pop-up push services.

Advertising information must be compliant, and providers which push news must have licences, the Cyberspace Administration said in the statement.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

