China cyberspace regulator says critical data rules not aimed at firms planning overseas IPOs

Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms involved in foreign trade or those planning overseas listings, and all firms must be involved in ensuring network security, a top cyberspace regulatory official said.

Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, made the comments at a State Council briefing,

China plans to implement the rules from Sept. 1. read more

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.