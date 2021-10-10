Skip to main content

China

China denounces Taiwan president's speech

1 minute read

A Taiwan flag is pictured during the national day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10,2021. REUTERS/ Ann Wang

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's government on Sunday denounced Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech, saying it incited confrontation and distorted facts.

The seeking of Taiwan independence closes the door to dialogue, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Tsai said that Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force the island to accept the path China has laid down, offering neither freedom nor democracy, and repeated a call for talks with Beijing.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · October 9, 2021 · 3:19 AM UTC

China proposes adding cryptocurrency mining to 'negative list' of industries

China has added cryptocurrency mining to a draft list of industries in which investment is restricted or prohibited, although it reduced the number of sectors on the list overall, a document released by the state planner showed on Friday.

China
Chinese ex-journalist detained on suspicion of defaming war heroes
China
China Evergrande's offshore bond default imminent; bondholders' advisor says
China
China's Xi, Japan's new PM hold first talks, agree on need for dialogue
China
China denounces Taiwan president's speech