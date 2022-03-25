China does not seek 'unipolar Asia', respects India's role in region, says foreign minister

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China does not seek a "unipolar Asia" and respects India's traditional role in the region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday, according to a statement released after he met his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.

Both countries should abide by an earlier assessment by leaders that neither country should pose as a threat to the other, Wang said. Both countries should put their differences on the border issue "in its proper place" in relations, he said.

He called on India to cooperate with China on multilateral platforms. "The world will listen when China and India speak with one voice."

