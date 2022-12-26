China to drop COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers on Jan 8















BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China will stop requiring quarantine for inbound travellers starting on Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, dropping a rule in place since the start of the pandemic three years ago.

China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement.

Reporting by Ryan Woo, Ethan Wang, Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh











