China
China environment ministry says no leak at Taishan nuclear power station
BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's environment ministry said on Wednesday that there was no leak at the Taishan nuclear power station, responding to a CNN report earlier this week. read more
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment also said in a statement on its official WeChat account that the National Nuclear Safety Administration did not raise acceptable limits for radiation detection levels outside of the Taishan plant.
