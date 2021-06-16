China environment ministry says no leak at Taishan nuclear power station

An artist impression of Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, to be operated by China Guangdong Nuclear Power (CGN), is displayed on a viewing platform overlooking the construction site in Taishan, Guangdong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China's environment ministry said on Wednesday that there was no leak at the Taishan nuclear power station, responding to a CNN report earlier this week. read more

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment also said in a statement on its official WeChat account that the National Nuclear Safety Administration did not raise acceptable limits for radiation detection levels outside of the Taishan plant.

Reporting by Min Zhang, Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

