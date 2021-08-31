China environment ministry says U.S. climate envoy Kerry invited to visit

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - United States climate envoy John Kerry will visit china between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at China's invitation, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kerry is expected to build on commitments he helped secure during his earlier visit in April, when the world's two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change. read more

Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

