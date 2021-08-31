Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China environment ministry says U.S. climate envoy Kerry invited to visit

1 minute read

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - United States climate envoy John Kerry will visit china between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at China's invitation, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kerry is expected to build on commitments he helped secure during his earlier visit in April, when the world's two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change. read more

Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 2:12 AM UTC

China's economy under pressure as factory activity slows in Aug, services contract

China's businesses and the broader economy came under increasing pressure last month as factory activity expanded at a slower pace while the services sector slumped into contraction, hurt by coronavirus-related restrictions and high raw material prices.

China
China culture crackdown a sign of 'profound' political change - commentary
China
Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform
China
U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week
China
EXCLUSIVE China's FX regulator surveyed banks, companies on yuan risk - sources