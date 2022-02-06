1 minute read
China estimates 31.7% growth in Lunar New Year passenger trips from 2020
BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The number of passenger trips during China's Lunar New Year holiday this year is expected to have grown 31.7% from last year, China's state television CCTV said on Sunday, citing the transportation ministry.
The estimated number of trips totalled 130 million, CCTV quoted the Ministry of Transport as saying.
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.