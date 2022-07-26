China Everbright former party chief investigated -anti-graft watchdog

Chen Shuang, Executive Director and CEO of China Everbright International, attends a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the former communist party chief of China Everbright Limited (0165.HK) for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Tuesday.

Chen Shuang, also former executive president of China Everbright, left the company in 2019, according to the statement posted on CCDI website.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

