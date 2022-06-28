China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit for $110 mln deal obligation
June 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday a winding-up petition was filed against it by investment holding firm Top Shine Global Ltd in Hong Kong for not fulfilling a financial obligation of HK$862.5 million ($109.91 million).
On Monday, Reuters reported that Top Shine Global, an investor in Evergrande's unit Fangchebao (FCB), had filed the petition saying the embattled property developer had not obliged to a deal to repurchase shares it bought in FCB. read more
Top Shine in March last year bought 0.46% of FCB, a Chinese online real estate and automobile marketplace, for HK$750 million. read more
Evergrande in an exchange filing said it will oppose the petition, adding, it would not impact its offshore debt restructuring plan in works that is slated to be announced before the end of next month. read more
Filed by Top Shine Global of Intershore Consult (Samoa) Ltd on Friday, it is the first known winding-up petition to have been lodged against the Chinese property developer, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities.
($1 = 7.8472 Hong Kong dollars)
