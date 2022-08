China Evergrande to get $817.8 mln for giving up land use rights for soccer stadium

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Troubled property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Thursday it would receive 5.52 billion yuan ($817.8 million) for cancelling a contract to buy land-use rights for a soccer stadium.

The indebted group will return the land-use rights to the Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, from which it had acquired the rights in April 2020 for 6.81 billion yuan. https://reut.rs/3d6KZMb

Construction on the 12 billion yuan Guangzhou Evergrande Football Stadium began in April 2020. Evergrande bought control of Guangzhou FC in 2010.

Late last week, Evergrande disclosed a plan for restructuring its offshore debt, which involves offering asset packages to creditors. read more

($1 = 6.7501 Chinese yuan renminbi)

