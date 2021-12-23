China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) opened up 2.1% on Thursday, after the property developer said its risk management committee is utilising its extensive resources and will "actively engage" with its creditors. read more

The committee, which includes many senior officials from state-owned companies, was set up earlier this month.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

