China

China Evergrande shares rise, as it faces bond interest payment

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande (3333.HK) rose around 2% on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for an interest payment to offshore bondholders that gives the property developer its next test in public markets.

Evergrande missed a bond interest payment last week and has another coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose in early trade to HK$2.71.

