China Evergrande shares rise, as it faces bond interest payment
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande (3333.HK) rose around 2% on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for an interest payment to offshore bondholders that gives the property developer its next test in public markets.
Evergrande missed a bond interest payment last week and has another coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.
Shares of the company rose in early trade to HK$2.71.
