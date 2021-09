A woman rides an escalator at an Evergrande Plaza shopping mall in a residential compound developed by China Evergrande Group in Beijing, China September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande (3333.HK) fell as much as 6% in early trade on Friday, paring gains of nearly 18% the previous day as time ticked by on an interest payment deadline for the country's most indebted developer.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sam Holmes

